Navi Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A fine 46 off 32 balls by young Indian batter Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169 for six in their opening Women's Premier League fixture against UP Warriorz, here on Sunday. Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76 for 4 around the halfway mark.

But Harleen continued to bat confidently as she guided the team to a fighting score.

Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 169/6 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25; Sophie Ecclestone 2/25, Deepti Sharma 2/27). PTI AM

