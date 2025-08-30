New York [US], August 30 (ANI): Novak Djokovic is slowly but surely finding his rhythm at the US Open 2025. The Serbian legend produced a gritty performance, overcoming a spirited challenge from Britain's Cameron Norrie to secure a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as per the official website of the ATP Tour.

For the 38-year-old seventh seed, it wasn't just about getting the win; it was about fighting through discomfort and showing why he remains one of the game's fiercest competitors. Djokovic looked in top gear in the first set, dropping just two points on serve and firing 17 winners, but late in the set, there was a moment of concern when he grabbed his lower back after an awkward movement at the net to reflex back a ball that was above and behind his head.

"Yeah, it's all right," Djokovic said, as quoted from the official website of the ATP Tour.

"You have some ups and downs... You don't want to reveal too much to the rivals listening and watching this interview," he added.

"I'm good, man. I'm as young as ever, as strong as ever. Yes. It's New York. Even if you're feeling something body-wise, the energy that you're feeling in this court just overrides it," he noted.

Just before serving for the set at 5-4, Djokovic took an off-court medical time-out and received treatment. He was also attended to during the first changeover of the second set.

He struck an impressive 51 winners, including 18 aces, his personal best at Flushing Meadows, while maintaining composure against Norrie, who hit 44 winners.

With this victory, the four-time US Open champion advances to the fourth round, where he will face Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who stunned 2024 semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe. (ANI)

