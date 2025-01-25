Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the arrangements for the 38th National Games, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28, 2025, according to an official release.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister inspected the Maharana Pratap Stadium in Dehradun to assess the preparations for the inauguration of the National Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Dehradun.

While reviewing the preparations for the National Games, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make all the arrangements better for the convenience of the players and visitors. Special attention should be paid to cleanliness. On the occasion of the inauguration of the National Games, LED arrangements should be ensured at the district and block level, so that people can watch the live telecast easily. He said that this is a golden opportunity for Uttarakhand to create a different image at the national level, the statement mentioned .

The statement citing the Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand has a good opportunity to promote sports in the state. This will increase the inclination of the youth towards sports and with the development of sports infrastructure, many sports competitions will be organized in the state in future. The state government will also give an amount equal to the prize money to the players playing on behalf of Uttarakhand on winning medals in the 38th National Games. The Chief Minister said that public participation should also be ensured to make the National Games to be held in the state grand. On the occasion of the inauguration of the National Games, Deepotsav and other programs should be organized across the state with public participation.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to keep the necessary arrangements smooth around all the sports venues of the state in view of the National Games. He said that proper arrangements for transportation, accommodation, health facilities and other basic necessities should be ensured for the players and visitors.

The National Games in Uttarakhand are being organized on the theme of Green Games. In view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the inauguration of the National Games, the Chief Minister has also given instructions to the police and administration to make all the arrangements better. He said that on the occasion of the inauguration of the National Games, people should not face unnecessary problems, and information about the route plan should be conveyed to the people by the police. Proper parking arrangements should be ensured. (ANI)

