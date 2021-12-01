New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Vijay Hazare Plate Group games along with knockouts have been shifted from Chennai to Jaipur, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed.

In the course of the last few days, Chennai has witnessed heavy rain which has led to the grounds not being ready for the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, Ramasaamy said: "The grounds are unfit, hence the matches have been shifted to Jaipur."

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is slated to start on December 8 with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha locking horns against each other in Elite Group A encounter in Mumbai.

The quarterfinals will be played on December 23 while the semifinals will go ahead on December 25.

The finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on December 27. (ANI)

