Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli registered his 100th T20 fifty-plus score, becoming the first Indian and overall only third player to do so.

Virat reached this milestone during RCB's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chinaswammy Stadium.

In the match, the 35-year-old was back at his vintage best following a dissapointing game against Chennai Super Kings. He scored 77 runs in 49 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of over 157.

In 378 appearances, Virat has scored 12,092 runs at an average of 41.26, with eight centuries and 92 fifties. His best score is 122*. Virat is India's leading T20 run getter and overall sixth.

In terms of most fifty-plus scores, above Virat are: West Indies batting great Chris Gayle (110 fifty-plus scores including 22 centuries) and Australian great David Warner (109 fifty-plus scores including eight centuries).

Coming to the match, put to field by RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw their batters getting starts but none of them could convert it into something big. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (45 in 37 balls with five fours and a six), Jitesh Sharma (27 in 20 balls with a four and two sixes) and Sam Curran (23 in 17 balls) played decent knocks, but on a batting friendly Chinnaswammy, PBKS could muster only 176/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Glenn Maxwell (2/29) took two scalps each. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph took a wicket each.

In the chase of 177, RCB continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but Virat (77 in 49 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) held the ship steady at the other end. After his dismissal, things got tricky for RCB, but finishing from Dinesh Karthik (28* in 10 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mahipal Lomror (17* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) guided the team to a four-wicket win with four balls left.

Harpreet Brar (2/13) and Kagiso Rabada (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. (ANI)

