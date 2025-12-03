New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): With the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirming that Virat Kohli will play in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), as per ESPNcricinfo, India's domestic 50-over tournament is set to receive heightened attention.

India's top one-day tournament is set to begin on December 24, with Delhi drawn in Elite Group 'D' and slated to face Andhra in their season opener.

Virat retired from T20Is following the 2024 T20 World Cup and from Test cricket before the England tour, leaving ODIs as his only active format. He is currently representing India in the ongoing series against South Africa, having already scored consecutive centuries in back-to-back matches.

Kohli last featured in a VHT contest back in the 2009-10 edition of the tournament. He played five matches in the season, scoring 229 runs in five innings at an average of 45.80, with two fifties. In his last VHT match, Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball 16-run knock in Delhi's final league phase match in a contest against Services

Prior to the 2009-10 season, Kohli led the 2008-09 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 534 runs in 7 matches at an average of 89.00, including four centuries. Overall, he has accumulated 763 runs in 12 matches, featuring four hundreds and two fifties.

Notably, Kohli scored a rapid 124 off 82 balls during Delhi's 2009 VHT campaign against Haryana in Dharamsala. Coming in after the openers had stitched a century partnership, he maintained the momentum with an aggressive innings featuring nine fours and seven sixes, helping Delhi secure a commanding 139-run victory.

He last played 50-over cricket for Delhi in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in late 2013, scoring 91 runs across three innings, including a fifty. In the final, Manish Pandey's 62 and a four-wicket haul by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India Blue defeat Delhi. (ANI)

