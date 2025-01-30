The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season featured many Indian national cricket team players. Virat Kohli, back in domestic cricket was featuring for the Delhi Cricket team, after 12 years. His return was the talk of the town for the last few days and on the match day, a fan breached security to touch Virat Kohli’s feet. Indian star batters asked security to be gentle with him. The incident took place during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Aadhar Card Needed to Watch Virat Kohli for Free: DDCA's Message for Fans Ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Fan Touches Virat Kohli’s Feet During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

A fan ran in and touched Kohli's feet before the security came in. As he was being taken out, Kohli pointed towards the security and strictly asked them to not hit him. pic.twitter.com/1ekSecv5hU — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 30, 2025

