Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy cricket witnessed chaos at Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25, with Paramilitary forces being called in. The fans in Delhi came out in huge numbers, which saw authorities ask for extra force after a fan managed to cross the boundary line, and went on to touch Virat Kohli's foot. Fan Touches Virat Kohli’s Feet Breaching Security at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indian Star Batter Requests Security Not to Hit Him During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (See Video).

Paramilitary Forces at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Para Military is here - Fans are going crazy and out of control @RevSportzGlobal pic.twitter.com/47CjZ7Syzt — रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) January 30, 2025

Security Raised at Arun Jaitely Stadium

Security has been beefed after the intruder came on - nearly 11 personnel with rifles positioned below the two stands where the crowd are. pic.twitter.com/D7NqANlDRk — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) January 30, 2025

