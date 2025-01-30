Getting a crowd for a domestic encounter is rare in India, but when Virat Kohli is expected to take the field, the fan's response to view their favourite player is massive. Ahead of the start of Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Kohli is expected to take part, fans thronged the venue in the wee hours of a cold national capital morning, to catch a glimpse of India's ace batter. Kohli is making his FC return after 13 years, which increased anticipation amongst fans as well. Virat Kohli Interacts With Young Fan, Answers Aspiring Player's Query On How To Become 'Indian Cricketer' Ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Throng Kotla Stadium To View Virat Kohli Bat

