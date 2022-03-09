London, Mar 9 (PTI) England leg-spinner Mason Crane, a former ward of Shane Warne, wants to win the 2022 County Championship title for Hampshire to honour the Australian great, who died of suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Having grown up idolising Warne, the 25-year-old went on to play under his coaching at London Spirit in The Hundred last season, and also benefitted from the spin legend's expertise earlier in his career.

"I feel very, very honoured and lucky to have had that experience," Crane, who has played a solitary Test for England in 2018, told BBC Radio Solent, the broadcaster's local radio station serving Hampshire.

"I idolised him growing up and he was just so generous with his time."

Warne was set to work with Crane again this summer but the plan had to be shelved following the death of the former Australian cricketer last week while holidaying in the Thai island of Koh Samui.

"He only had that one season as London Spirit head coach. But I'm sure there was so much more he had to pass on not just to me, but to everyone in that team, players and backroom staff, which is such a real shame," Crane said.

Warne, who played for Hampshire from 2000-2007 and led the county from 2004, had a stand named after him at their home ground the Ageas Bowl in 2012.

Hampshire missed the title by a whisker last season and Crane, who signed a new contract until 2024, said they are keen to win their first title since 1973 as a mark of tribute to Warne.

"Our aim this season is definitely to try and lift some silverware and do Warnie proud," Crane said.

"I'm sure that's what he wanted for the county and that will be our inspiration for sure."

Crane further remembered talking to Warne during his England Test debut in the 2017-18 Ashes series.

"When you chatted to him, he was just so desperate to see spinners improve in the game and would share such intricate details of bowling with you, which was very specific and invaluable as a leg-spinner and such an honour.

"For a lot of people of my age growing up, that 2005 Ashes series in England was a hugely inspirational one," he said.

"Warnie was just so entertaining and from that moment on was the reason I fell in love with the game," Crane concluded.

