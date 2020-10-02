Dubai, October 2: Former Australian spinner and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne on Friday proposed longer boundaries and maximum five overs to each bowler to improve the shortest format of the game. He further asked for the fourth day Test match pitch for a twenty-over game which will benefit the bowlers.

Taking to Twitter the Warne suggested three changes and wrote, "I would improve T/20 cricket by 1 Boundaries as big as poss at each venue & on small grounds keep grass on the outfield long 2 Bowlers a max of 5 overs not four3 Pitch must = day 4 test match pitch & not be a flat rd As we all want a contest between bat & ball not just 6's."

Warne's remarks came at a crucial time as the shortest format of the cricket is becoming more of a batsmen game. In the 13 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, the pitches have favoured batsmen more than bowlers. Also Read | IPL 2020: From Shubman Gill to Sanju Samson 5 Young Batsmen Showing Their Mettle in Indian Premier League 13.

Bowlers have found it difficult to take wickets as they were smashed all around the park due to the smaller grounds in the UAE, especially in Sharjah.

The teams have comfortably chased the 200-run total on two occasions thanks to the smaller boundaries and field restrictions in the first six overs.

The dew added the extra pressure for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings of the ongoing tournament. As a result, most of the teams have so far opted to field first in the competition. Earlier, Warne had said that bowlers are playing with a defensive mindset rather than an attacking frame of mind.

"Batsmen are getting better and have been awesome yes - but the bowling really needs to improve at the same rate! The mindset is defence and not attack. Sure these tiny boundaries don't help - but they can still get better at executing their skills," Warne had tweeted. RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 15.

Rajasthan Royals have so far played three games and won two. They lost their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 37 runs. The side will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3.

