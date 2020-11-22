Munich [Germany], November 22 (ANI): After witnessing a draw against Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said his side did not play as they had planned and their opponents "deservedly took a point".

Bayern Munich were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Werder Bremen in Bundesliga here on Saturday.

"We didn't quite play as we'd planned. Bremen allowed us very little space. We weren't able to create chances as usual. The team tried everything in the second half. They fought to avoid defeat, it was impressive. We didn't defend well when we conceded the goal. Bremen did a good job and deservedly took a point," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Maximilian Eggestein scored the opening goal of the match in the 45th minute, putting Werder Bremen ahead. However, Flick's men managed to level the scores with the help of Kingsley Coman's strike in the 62nd minute.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said his side "didn't have enough big chances" in the match.

"The opener was decisive. We had to fight and invested a lot. Taking everything into account we didn't have enough big chances," he said.

Bayern Munich currently hold the top spot on the Bundesliga table with 19 points. (ANI)

