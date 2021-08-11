Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, members of the women's hockey team that participated in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics, received a grand welcome at the Ranchi Airport on Wednesday as they returned to their home state.

"It feels so great to see that so many people are supporting us. So many people have gathered here from far off places. I thank all of them," Nikki Pradhan told reporters outside the airport.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Aims to Lift Champions Trophy at PSG, Says 'I'm Here to Help and With More Desire Than Ever'.

"I am very happy that we are receiving such support. We have to do even better and win a medal for India," said Salima Tete.

Earlier in the day, Vandana Katariya was also given a grand welcome as she arrived in her hometown of Dehradun on Wednesday morning. The Indian women's hockey team moved up to the 8th position according to the latest FIH world rankings.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Joins PSG: Here's How Much the Argentine Star Footballer Would Earn in INR.

The Indian eves, who faced three losses in the initial matches, went on to pull off arguably the biggest upset as they beat World No.3 Australian side in what was their first-ever quarter-final of the Olympics by 1-0. The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-3 in the bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)