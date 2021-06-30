London [UK], June 30 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer survived a scare in his opening match of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament on Tuesday.

Federer staged a comeback against Adrian Mannarino to level the game before the French tennis player was forced to retire.

The game 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-2 was at level with Federer winning the fourth set but Mannarino retired just at the start of the fifth essay and Swiss tennis maestro got a walkover.

In the first set Federer came out with flying colours but Mannarino levelled up against the star player after a dominant second set tie-break.

Mannarino stunned Federer in the third set when he won an easy game but the Grand Slam champion won the fourth set to stage a comeback and was finally given a walkover as he reached the second round of the tournament.

On Monday, American tennis player Frances Tiafoe stunned No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament.

Despite a superior service performance, including 15 aces, Tsitsipas never really found the grass form that saw him reach the fourth round at The Championships in 2018.

Tiafoe notched a stunning victory over Tsitsipas in the first round as he defeated the Greek No.3 seed in three straight sets.

The American never dropped serve en route to the biggest win of his career to reach the second round. (ANI)

