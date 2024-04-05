Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a scintillating three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab Kings now have chased 200 or above targets the highest number of times in IPL.

PBKS have chased 200 or above targets in the T20 tournament on six occassions. Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have chased 200+ targets in five matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won three matches after chasing 200 or above targets.

Recapping the match, Shubman Gill struck the highest individual score of the IPL 2024 - 89* and Rahul Tewatia came at the end to play a short cameo of 23* in a mere 8 delivers to power Gujarat Titans to 199/4 in the first inning.

In reply, Shashank Singh's blitz in which he scored an unbeaten 61 and Ashutosh's (31) rattled GT as Punjab Kings registered a memorable win.

The Punjab-based franchise now is in fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings with four points. Gujarat Titans are at sixth place with four points. (ANI)

