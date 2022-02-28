Rangiora [New Zealand], February 28 (ANI): India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been cleared of any serious head injury after she was hit on the head by a bouncer ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

The left-handed batter is in good spirits and will feature in India's continued preparation for the marquee event, reported ICC's website.

Mandhana was struck on the head in the early stages of the warm-up match on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup. She was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday.

The left-handed batter was then looked upon by the team doctor and she retired hurt after an over and a half. Mandhana felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff and she left the ground as a precaution.

Mandhana then did not take the field during South Africa's innings.

India defeated South Africa in the warm-up fixture by 2 runs on Sunday. (ANI)

