Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): After securing a spot in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on star batter Suryakumar Yadav and said that word will be short to describe his blistering innings.

Suryakumar's blistering 68*, Virat Kohli's 59* and Ravindra Jadeja's quick fielding helped India secured direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Also Read | IND vs HKG, Asia Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli Star for India as Men in Blue Enter Super 4 Round.

India outplayed Hong Kong in all departments and also became the second team to qualify for the Super four.

"We batted pretty well to start with, got to a very good score. Came out and bowled reasonably well, we could have done slightly better with the ball," Rohit Sharma said in a post-match presentation.

Also Read | Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava, US Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Second Round Tennis Match in India.

Suryakumar's batting blitz stood out. The number four batsman hit a fifty in just 22 balls and ended India's innings with four sixes in the last over.

"Suryakumar Yadav the kind of innings he played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with such kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him. Some of the shots he played today are not written anywhere in the book. It was very pleasing to watch. Shot selection was also crucial. We know he can play all around the park," he added.

Talking about the team's batting order, Rohit said, "We have also informed the group about this (flexibility in the batting order) as well. Most of the guys are ready to take the opportunity and be ready to bat wherever required. That's the flexibility we need. We'll take those chances. We are going to try and use the right match-ups."

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 193, Hong Kong were at three wickets loss. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got the all-important wicket of Babar Hayat, who was smashing Indian bowler to keep Hong Kong alive in the match. Jadeja then ended Nizakat Khan's stint with a direct hit on stumps.

Arshdeep Singh gave India a big breakthrough as he dismissed opener Yasim Murtaza. In the last overs, Hong Kong tried to make a comeback in the game through Zeeshan Ali, who was in red-hot form and slammed many big shots but it was too late as India already clinched the match by 40 runs as well as the Super Four spot in the tournament.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred for India with the bat as teh Men in Blue posted a total of 192/2 against Hong Kong in an Asia Cup Group A match. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 59 off 44 balls and Suryakumar slammed 68 not out off 26 and the duo stitched an unbeaten 98 runs to rescue India, who were down to 94 for two under 15 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)