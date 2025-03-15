Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

In the very first season, Mumbai clinched the title from Delhi at the same venue. This is Capitals' third final.

Explaining her decision, Lanning said that the conditions were expected to remain unchanged throughout the match and that chasing had worked well for her team throughout the tournament.

"Going to have a bowl tonight. Conditions are going to remain the same, and it's worked for us throughout the tournament. We've had some time off to refresh, and we're excited about tonight. It's an opportunity for us. We need to play well and hopefully, it's our best performance. One change for us," Lanning stated after the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also admitted that she would have preferred to bowl first but remained confident in her team's ability to perform under any conditions.

"Even we were looking to bowl. But I think anything is good for us. If we look at the stats of the last four games, the team batting first has won. Staying balanced and staying in the moment has worked for us. They've played really good cricket in this tournament. The last week has gone well for us. We have a lot of great memories from the first season. Today is a new day, a beautiful day, and we want to enjoy our cricket. Same team for us," Kaur said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Nallapureddy Charani. (ANI)

