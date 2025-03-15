Manchester City will be hosting Brighton this evening with the home side sitting outside the top four places in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. The Manchester City vs Brighton match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The Premier League 2024-25 match between the two clubs will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City are having a torrid campaign with injuries to key players, and the squad lacked consistency. Brighton, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak and will be confident of another positive result ahead of the tie. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Jack Grealish’s Private Life, Says ‘I Judge What I See on the Pitch.’

Talking about the Premier League 2024-25 standings, Manchester City are placed in the fifth position. The star-studded club has played 28 matches and emerged victorious on 14 occasions. Man City have enforced five draws and have suffered nine defeats ahead of the tie. They have 47 points in the EPL 2024-25 points table. Brighton are placed eighth with 46 points to their name. The club has played 28 matches till now. Out of these, they have won 12 games and enforced 10 draws. Brighton has suffered six defeats.

Manchester City vs Brighton Lineups Predictions for Premier League 2024-25

For Manchester City, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Rodri are the players missing the Brighton clash due to injury. Erling Haaland will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation. On the other hand, Brighton has few injuries and absentees with James Milner, Igor Julio, Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, and Fedi Kadioglu all missing out. Joao Pedro plays the lone striker up top for the Manchester City clash. Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Manchester City Probable Playing XI: Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Matheus Nunes. Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Savio, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland, Ederson, Josko Gvardiol

Brighton Probable Playing XI: Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro

