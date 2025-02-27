Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

Both teams made one change each. Spin bowling allrounder D Hemalatha replaced Simran Shaikh in GG, while leg spinner Prema Rawat came in for Ekta Bist in the defending champions' lineup.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra and Bharti Fulmali.

