Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who could not make the final cut for the ICC Champions Trophy starting from February 19, will be playing for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy semifinal match against Vidarbha in Nagpur from February 17.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Jaiswal, who played a group stage fixture against Jammu and Kashmir last month, will be coming back to boost a Mumbai side which already features international stars like skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

Jaiswal was a part of the original main squad for India in the Champions Trophy, before making way for spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the final squad announced on February 11. He made his ODI debut against England at Nagpur, scoring 15 in 22 balls.

During the Ranji fixture against J&K, which Mumbai lost, Jaiswal had managed scores of 4 and 26. That match also marked the return of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after 10 years.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Schedule: KKR vs RCB to Kickstart Indian Premier League 18 at Eden Gardens on March 22; Play-Offs to Be Held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Says Report.

Dube is also included in non-travelling reserves for the Champions Trophy and will be in Dubai if required.

Mumbai, the defending champions, could face a big challenge against Vidarbha, in a rematch of last season's title clash. In the Group Stage, Vidarbha dominated with six wins in seven games, with a match against Gujarat drawn, before they battered Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals by 198 runs.

Mumbai on the other hand, finished group stage with four wins, two losses to Baroda and J&K and a draw, before beating Haryana in quarters by 152 runs.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)