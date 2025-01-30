Out-of-favour all-rounder, Shardul Thakur starred for Mumbai in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Meghalaya, which is underway, where the player claimed a hat-trick. Thakur claimed his hat-trick in his second over, knocking over wickets of Anirudh B, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat on three consecutive balls. Thakur is the first Mumbai player to take a hat-trick since Royston Dias, who achieved the against Bihar. Thakur is the 82nd First-Class player, and fifth Mumbai cricketer to register a Ranji Trophy hat-trick. Fans Throng Arun Jaitley Stadium to Watch Virat Kohli in Action in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Shardul Thakur Claims a Hat-Trick

Shardul Thakur claims a hattrick against Meghalaya. The last bowler from Mumbai to have claimed a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy was Royston Dias, who claimed it against Bihar. Currently Shardul has bowled 2 overs, claimed 4 wickets and has bowled a maiden over. — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) January 30, 2025

