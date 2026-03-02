Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): India's emerging fast bowlers got a boost at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where India veteran speedster Zaheer Khan led a specialised red-ball training camp.

This camp aimed to hone the skills of young fast bowlers under the high-performance monitoring programme, focusing on technical skills, mental toughness, and physical conditioning.

"The BCCI CoE had the privilege of extending the wisdom of one of the best fast bowlers Mr. Zaheer Khan, to the pacers from the high performance monitoring group," BCCI wrote in an X post.

"With this camp laying emphasis on red ball bowling, these players worked closely with the stalwart on technical skills and also heard first hand from him on developing other facets that are required to be successful in what is perhaps the most demanding discipline in cricket," the post further added.

In 92 Tests, Zaheer took 311 wickets for India at an average of 32.94, with best figures of 7/87, 11 five-wicket hauls, and a ten-wicket haul. He is India's sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Coming to the ODIs, the left-armer wore the Blue colours for 194 matches and took 269 wickets at an average of 30.11, with best figures of 5/42, with seven four-wicket hauls and a fifer. He is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

He has also taken 13 wickets in six ODIs at an average of above 15 for the Asian XI, taking his overall tally to 282. In 17 T20Is, Zaheer took 17 wickets at an average of 26.35, with best figures of 4/19.

In 303 international matches for India, Zaheer took 597 wickets at an average of 31.48, with best figures of 7/87, 12 five-wicket hauls, 23 four-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, making him the sixth-most successful bowler for his country.

He was part of the Indian team that won the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy (jointly with Sri Lanka) and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Zaheer was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2011 WC campaign, with 21 scalps in nine matches at an average of 18.76, with best figures of 3/20.

In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career representing Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he took 102 wickets at an average of 27.27, with best figures of 4/17. (ANI)

