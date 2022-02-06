Montpellier [France], February 6 (ANI): Alexander Zverev on Saturday defeated Swede Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3 at the Open Sud de France to enter the final.

The top seed has been in ruthless form in Montpellier this week, dropping just 13 games en route to the final at the ATP 250 event. He is now one win away from capturing his 20th tour-level title.

In a dominant performance against Ymer, the German fired six aces and dictated with his deep, heavy-hitting groundstrokes to triumph after 53 minutes.

"I am in the final and I am happy about that," Zverev said in his on-court interview. "I played a pretty good match, I think I played one bad game in the whole match. Overall I am happy to be in another final, playing against Alex who I have known since I was 12 years old, so hopefully, it will be a fun match."

Zverev lifted the trophy in Montpellier in his last appearance at the tournament in 2017 and is now 10-1 at the indoor-hard event.

The World No. 3 is aiming to win his first trophy of the season, following his disappointing fourth-round loss at the Australian Open last month. (ANI)

