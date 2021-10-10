Actor Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt birthday note for SS Rajamouli, the director of upcoming magnum-opus 'RRR'. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli received a plethora of wishes from the film industry as he turned a year older on Sunday. The star ensemble of his much-anticipated movie 'RRR' also wished him heartfelt birthday notes on social media. SS Rajamouli Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Other Celebs Wish the Ace Filmmaker With Heartfelt Messages!

Another 'RRR' star who wished him was Alia Bhatt, who is playing one of the lead roles in the upcoming magnum-opus. Taking to her Twitter handle, Alia shared two unseen behind-the-scene pictures from the movie sets featuring herself sharing a hearty laugh with the director. "Happy birthday to the master storyteller! So grateful and honoured to have been directed by you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the worldRed heart @ssrajamouli," Alia tweeted along with the pictures. SS Rajamouli Birthday: From Magadheera to Baahubali, 5 Box Office Hits Of The Ace Filmmaker!

Rajamouli's upcoming period film 'RRR' has been announced to release in theatres on January 7, 2022, as the Maharashtra government recently allowed the reopening of movie theatres in the state. Apart from Alia, the period movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. 'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Tweet Below:

Happy birthday to the master storyteller! So grateful and honoured to have been directed by you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world❤️@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/8XGLtx0eAE — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 10, 2021

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers had postponed this date too. Based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

