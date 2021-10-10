It's SS Rajamouli's birthday today. The filmmaker who is known for making superhit movies like Baahubali, Magadheera, Eaga, and the latest in works RRR, turns 48 on October 10. On his born day, many South celebs wished him via social media. Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and more shared pics and posted heartfelt messages for the director. Check it out. SS Rajamouli Birthday: From Magadheera to Baahubali, 5 Box Office Hits Of The Ace Filmmaker!

Jr NTR

Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCSTgQB1R9 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2021

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2021

Ram Charan

I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli 🎉❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/8tB2EJN7Um — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 10, 2021

Raashi Khanna

Happy birthday to the pride of Indian cinema.. @ssrajamouli garu. 🎉 May you keep pushing cinematic boundaries with your vision..! Wish you an amazing year ahead sir.. #HBDSSRajamouli — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 10, 2021

Gopichandh Malineni

Wishing to the Most passionate and Visionary Director of Indian Cinema @ssrajamouli Garu ..a very Happy Birthday sir !! #HBDSSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/4yy8NXRtPV — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 10, 2021

