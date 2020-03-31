Street Side Eateries Found Open in Moradabad Amid Lockdown

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Some people were seen flouting rules of lockdown amid coronavirus crisis as they opened their eateries and were selling food.Streetside eateries were seen open in Moradabad amid coronavirus lockdown on Monday. The vendor was selling all types of snacks along with lunch.Lakshmi Shankar Singh, SDM said, "Selling of street food is illegal. The eateries will be closed.""71 active COVID-19 cases were traced in Uttar Pradesh while 11 persons were discharged after getting treated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.According to the notification, shops, including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder will remain open.India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

