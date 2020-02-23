Tamil Nadu Artist Carves Images of Modi and Trump on Watermelon

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A Theni district based fruit and vegetable carving artist has carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on a watermelon as a welcome gesture.Artist M Elanchezian, who is an expert in fruit carving, took two hours to carve the images of Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump on the watermelon.Elanchezian has also carved an image of the iconic Taj Mahal in the background."I am happy that in his two-day visit Trump will get to know about our country's heritage and culture. It took me nearly two hours to carve out the images of Trump and Modi with the Taj Mahal in the background," Elanchezian told ANI.He had also carved out images of Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon when both the leaders had visited Tamil Nadu last year for a two-day informal summit.President Trump is arriving on a two-day official visit to India starting February 24. He is scheduled to visit Agra the same day to see the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural programme in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)