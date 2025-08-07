Los Angeles [US], August 7 (ANI): Instagram has launched three new major features -- Repost, Interactive Map, and Friends tab -- for its users.

The Repost feature will help users share others' content with your own followers and friends. The feature will give credit to the original poster.

'Interactive Map' feature will remind you of Snapchat Map. With this option, one can share their last active location with a chosen group of friends. The user can see their locations and content they've posted from interesting places. Also, the feature is designed with safety as a priority--parents of supervised teen accounts will be notified if their child turns on location sharing.

"Share locations with friends and see what's happening around you on the Instagram map. And if you're a parent with supervision set up for your teen, you have control over whether they can share their location, and who they're sharing with," said Instagram.

The Maps feature is off until users choose to turn location sharing on.

The Friends tab within Reels helps users see what their friends have liked, commented on, or recommended via Blends.

On Wednesday, Instagram shared these updates through an official blog post, accompanied by a reel from platform chief Adam Mosseri, where he opened up about the new features in detail. (ANI)

