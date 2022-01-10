Washington, January 10: Microsoft-owned LinkedIn live audio feature it had been testing for some time now will reportedly debut later this month in beta as part of the company's new events platform.

LinkedIn had last March said that it was for its live audio feature doing "early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity."

According to The Verge, unlike other companies with audio chat features, such as Twitter's Spaces, LinkedIn doesn't plan to include ticketed events, where organizers could charge for access.

LinkedIn's all-virtual events platform will eventually include moderated panel-style discussions, roundtables, and fireside chats, with the formats left up to the event hosts.

The virtual events will be built on LinkedIn's in-house tools, and event participants will potentially be able to converse with each other during and after the live events. The video version is expected to be available later in the spring.

While Clubhouse drew in a big audience during the pandemic with its invite-only audio events (it's now open to all, even without an invitation to join), it's been overshadowed in recent months by competitors from established social platforms.

Twitter began testing its Spaces to a limited audience in December of 2020 (and made it more widely available last year), Spotify introduced its live audio app, Greenroom, and Facebook added its Live Audio Rooms in June and Discord launched its Stage Channels last March.

