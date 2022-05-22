Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): After Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset, 16 companies have confirmed to launch smartphones with this new chip at the helm, starting Q3 2022.

According to GSM Arena, though no exact launch date for the first smartphone with the new chip has been announced, Asus has stated that the ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming phone to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Additionally, Realme's founder and CEO, Sky Li, announced that the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be one of the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphones to come to the market, the outlet reported.

As per GSM Arena, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be introduced in China, but it's unclear if it will make it to the global markets. Last year's GT Master Explorer Edition powered by the Snapdragon 870 was China-exclusive, so there's no surety about its successor's global launch. (ANI)

