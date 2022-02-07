Seoul [South Korea], February 7 (ANI): The latest batch of promo materials for the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra reveal a few accessories, colour options of the tablets, and some other features.

As per GSM Arena, the images show the size difference between the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, the 12.7-inch Galaxy Tab S8+, and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Also Read | IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 in Ahmedabad.

The colour options for the tablets include - Pink, Silver, and Black, all featuring the recognizable black window design, which houses the magnetic strip for the S Pen and the camera frame.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available with a Book cover case and a Keyboard case with an embedded touchpad. The cover case can magnetically hold the Galaxy Tab S8 upright and have an embedded kickstand.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar’s Saree By Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla For Badhaai Do Promotions.

The keyboard seemingly attaches to the kickstand case.

Whichever case, or tablet for that matter, you get, the S Pen comes supplied in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is coming on February 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)