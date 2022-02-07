After a clinical victory in the first match, India would have their sights firmly set on achieving a series victory when they face West Indies in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9. The West Indies batting crumbled and fell apart to the threat posed by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who took four and three wickets respectively. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were amongst the wickets as well. Barring Jason Holder, who scored a fighting 57, no other Windies batter could stay for long at the crease as India blew them apart for only 176. Yuzvendra Chahal Talks About His 100th ODI Wicket After IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 (Watch Video)

The hosts then made short work of the chase with 22 overs left. Barring a slight stutter, India's batting was near perfect as they won with six overs to spare and the Men in Blue would expect a similar result in the second ODI as well. Let us take a look at Dream11 Team suggestions for the game.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your wicketkeeper.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Suryakumar Yadav (IND) can be the batters.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Kieron Pollard (WI) and Jason Holder (WI) can be the all-rounders in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kemar Roach (WI) and Akeal Hossain (WI) can compose the bowling attack.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Kieron Pollard (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI, Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kemar Roach (WI) and Akeal Hossain (WI)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team while Jason Holder (WI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

