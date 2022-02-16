Tokyo [Japan], February 16 (ANI): Japanese tech giant Sony has just launched its LinkBuds TWS earbuds with a rather intriguing design.

As per GSM Arena, the unique open ring solution promises to let users wear those all day long.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?.

Additionally, the company claims a premium audio experience, lots of smarts and a decent price tag for the new gadget.

The earbuds also bring enhanced control to Spotify where users can start playing their favourite music without touching the smartphone.

Also Read | Andres Iniesta Keen on Returning To Camp Nou, Calls Barcelona 'Home'.

The wearing experience is called 'Never Off', meaning the buds are ultra-light, while the ring driver unit allows users to effortlessly communicate with those around them while gaming, working from home, or just listening to music.

The LinkBuds still offer in-call noise cancellation for placing phone calls over them with minimal distractions, according to GSM Arena.

Sony brought an in-house Integrated Processor V1, while a 12mm ring driver should provide a rich, well-balanced sound. There is also Adaptive Volume Control, optimizing volume based on environment.

A feature called Wide Area Tap promises to enable easier gestures. Speak-to-Chat will automatically pause music as soon as the LinkBuds detect a user is speaking to someone, and once the conversation is over, music will start playing back automatically.

There is also support for Google Assistant and Alexa, as per the outlet.

Sony also shared that the LinkBuds were built with the environment in mind. Both buds and the charging case are made using recycled plastic materials and the packaging has no plastic at all.

There is IPX4 support and a 5.5-hour battery life per charge, with the case itself holding 12 more hours worth of charge. Fast charging offers 90 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes on the wire.

According to GSM Arena, Sony will start selling LinkBuds in Black and White this month. Reportedly, the price is set at Euro 180/Euro 150. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)