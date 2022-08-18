Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): A project that cut the in-game pride flags from the recently-released PC port of Marvel's 'Spider-Man Remastered' has been removed by two of the biggest online sites for PC game mods, NexusMods and ModDB.

According to The Verge, NexusMods, in a blog post explained that the mod was uploaded to its site by a brand new account with no modding history, which the site's administrators suspect is a secondary account for one of the site's users, a 'sock puppet' account.

"It was very clearly done deliberately to be a troll mod. The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll and that they knew it would not be allowed," NexusMods wrote.

"Had they not been a coward and had they used their main account instead, we would have simply removed the mod and told them that we did not want to host it, only banning them if they re-uploaded it again after being fairly warned. The creation of the sock puppet removed any doubt and made it a very easy decision for us," they added.

Along with removing the mod, both "the sock puppet account and the user's main account" have been banned by NexusMods. The mod replaced the pride flags found around New York City with the United States flag, which is frequently seen in the original game.

ModDB, another popular source of mods for PC games, also confirmed in a tweet that it's removed the mod.

"ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalized groups. Our content moderation is largely automated but when identified, we have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of content," the tweet read, as per The Verge. (ANI)

