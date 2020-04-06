Telangana: KCR Govt to Use CM Relief Fund Money to Procure Protective Equipment to Combat COVID-19

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, April 6: The government of Telangana has decided to use the funds donated for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the protective equipment and masks for doctors and other healthcare workers involved in dealing with coronavirus cases. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to utilise the donations to procure Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), masks and medicines. At a high-level meeting to review the coronavirus situation, he instructed the officials concerned to take all the protective measures for the medical and health employees.

"Medical and Health staff are rendering great service to prevent the spread of coronavirus and offering treatment to those testing positive. There is special focus on the protection of the staff. All measures are taken for the protection of their health," Rao said. "As on date, for tests for those coming to offer medical help, test kits, PPEs, masks and other medicines are available in adequate numbers. Even if there is an increase in the number of patients in future, PPEs and masks will be procured as per the demand," the Chief Minister said. India Requires 27 Million N95 Masks, 15 Million PPEs, 1.6 Million Diagnostic Kits, And 50,000 Ventilators in Next 2-3 Months to Combat COVID-19: Report.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said that the state government would firmly stand by the medical and health staff who are serving the patients. He said all those who had the symptoms are being treated without fail and those who came in contact with them were also quarantined. Earlier, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the government has procured five lakh N-95 masks, five lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, four lakh coronavirus testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves. Corporates, celebrities, prominent personalities from different walks of life and ordinary citizens are making contributions to the CMRF.