Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is all praises for the new cat lady -- Zoe Kravitz in 'The Batman' Taking to her Instagram Story, the Grammy Award winner, 32, penned appreciation for the film and the Catwoman. "The Batman was phenomenal!!!" Taylor Swift wrote, adding, "@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams," with an image of Kravitz, 33, in her all-black attire from the critically-acclaimed DC superhero entry.

According to People Magazine, Taylor and Kravitz shared a London COVID bubble in 2020 while the actress filmed alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular Batman.

Check Out Taylor Swift's Instagram Story Below:

Taylor Swift's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The pair has been friends for several years, with Kravitz joining Swift, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson, and more at New York City's The Fat Radish restaurant in 2016. The Batman is out now exclusively in theatres and premieres on April 19 on HBO Max.

