Black cats have fascinated the world for centuries as witches' companions and protectors and symbols of both good and bad luck. DW presents some fascinating facts about these felines, including why most are male.It's the darkest time of the year. You're out walking, the sun has already gone down. Suddenly, out of the shadows, a black cat darts across your path. If you're superstitious, you might draw back uneasily — after all, black cats are seen by many as a sign of impending bad luck, especially if the cat crosses from left to right.

Also Read | India News | Delhi Govt Lifts One-year Limit on NOC Applications for Deregistered Old Vehicles.

With their piercing eyes, dark glossy coats and graceful, stealthy movements, black cats have an air of mystery about them. In many cultures, they're a symbol of the supernatural.

Also Read | India News | Gujarat: Grand Celebrations to Be Held at Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversay.

Around Halloween — the celebration on October 31 of all that's spooky — these black creatures are popping up everywhere, appearing as decorations, in movies and on costumes. But how did the black cat become such an icon of the eerie?

From witches' companion to Halloween staple

Their dark reputation dates back to the Middle Ages, when they served as scapegoats, themselves victims of a fear of evil. During the witch hunts, people believed black cats were actually witches who had transformed themselves, slipping secretly through the night to spread misfortune. Considered creatures of the devil, they were often burned alongside the supposed witches. Many old paintings and drawings depict witches with black cats at their sides.

Up until the 18th century, in parts of France, thirteen black cats would be burned alive in bonfires marking the summer solstice. In Ypres, Belgium, they were hurled from the church tower, notes French journalist Jean-Louis Hue in his book on cats.

The first European emigrants took their superstitions with them. During the 19th century, Halloween was becoming a popular folk festival in the United States, and the black cat was establishing itself as a key part of this tradition. It appears to this day on Halloween greeting cards, tombstones and pumpkins — black as night, with an arched back and glowing, mysterious eyes.

The black cat as a bringer of good luck

Not everyone sees the black cat as a bearer of bad luck, however. In the UK and Ireland, having a black cat cross your path or enter your home is said to bring good luck. In Scotland, a black cat on your doorstep is a sign of coming prosperity.

In Japan, in addition to symbolizing luck and wealth, black cats are also supposed to protect against bad health. The traditional Japanese "maneki-neko," or "beckoning cat," also come in black and are believed to ward off demons. It's even said that a woman who owns a black cat will have better luck attracting men.

Black cats were also popular aboard ships. They were seen as good omens, keeping storms away and ensuring a safe return — not to mention that they kept vessels free of mice and rats.

In ancient Egypt, the goddess Bastet was worshiped as a protector of pregnant women, mothers and children. She was also a patron of joy, music and dance. Early depictions show her as a woman with a cat's head; later she was often portrayed entirely as a cat. She was, of course, always black.

What actually makes black cats black?

According to one legend, God created the black cat before making the raven, so it got the purest batch of black. Those dark coats aren't the product of divine intervention or magic, of course, but rather genetics.

What's known as the "B" gene in cats triggers production of the pigment eumelanin, which gives their fur, and often also their noses and paws, their dark color.

Most black cats are male. This is because the B gene is found on the X chromosome: Males have only one X chromosome, while females have two, meaning both of her chromosomes would need to carry the B gene for her to turn out black.

Between Poe and pop culture

Black cats have a long legacy in arts and culture. In 1843, Edgar Allan Poe dedicated a chilling short story to them, "The Black Cat," a tale of murder and madness.

The black cat would later become a pop culture symbol of coolness, independence and rebellion. In the US TV series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" (1996), a sarcastically quipping cat named Salem became a cult favorite.

In the anime series Sailor Moon, Luna, the talking black cat with a crescent moon on her forehead, acts as mentor and protector to the heroes, symbolizing female intuition and wisdom.

In movie director Tim Burton's films, such as "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Corpse Bride," black cats form part of his distinctive visual language, as aesthetic as they are melancholic.

After the success of the superhero film "Black Panther" (2018), many people adopted black cats and named them after characters from the movie, like T'Challa or Shuri.

In rock and goth culture, the black cat stands for individuality, mystical allure, elegance, aloofness and pride.

As Halloween approaches, remembering all the meanings black cats can have and all the qualities they can embody helps us see them not as mere symbols of fright, but as they truly are: elegant, mysterious, independent — and perhaps a little bit magical.

This article has been translated from German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).