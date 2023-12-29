From the Balkans to the US, the tuba is a must in any modern orchestra. It will be in the spotlight in Germany this year.When Stefan Ambrosius from the Munich State Opera practices the tuba, he is deeply relaxed.

If you want to play this large brass instrument, you have to breathe in very deeply in order to obtain proper sounds from the instrument when you breathe out.

"There's almost something meditative about it," the musician explains.

The tuba was chosen by Germany's state music councils as the Instrument of the Year 2024, following the mandolin, which was in the spotlight in 2023

"It's fantastic that the music councils in Germany crown an instrument every year and then make it known in schools or through social activities," said Berlin-based Israeli musician, Avi Avital, who contributed to establishing the mandolin as a concert instrument

Promoting diversity in line with UNESCO

Following the initiative of the Schleswig-Holstein State Music Council, German state music councils have been jointly choosing an Instrument of the Year since 2008.

A special focus is given to the selected instrument through activities in schools, special projects and concerts.

From the very beginning, the organizers of the project wanted to highlight instruments were not only common in classical symphony orchestras, but also in rock, pop and folk music, around the world, and from different eras in music history.

The variety of instruments is particularly important to Ulrike Liedtke, musicologist and president of the state music councils.

"This also corresponds to the UNESCO Convention on Cultural Diversity, which is about taking into account the musical heritage and current forms of expression, as well as the music of other countries," Liedtke told DW.

The clarinet took the title first in 2008, followed by traditional instruments such as the double bass, bassoon and violin, but there was also the guitar or the Turkish baglama (a long-necked lute), the saxophone and, with great success, the drum kit in 2022.

The tuba connects peoples

The tuba also stands for musical diversity. It is at home not only in Western orchestras, the brass bands of New Orleans and in the fanfare and military bands of many countries, but also in the brass music of the Balkans.

The contrabass tuba is the lowest of all brass instruments. Through the development of valves through which the tube length of the instrument can be changed — and reach up to 5.5 meters (18 feet) — it became possible to significantly expand the tonal range of the instrument in the middle of the 19th century.

The tuba's range is up to four octaves. This means that this deep instrument can also play very high notes — which is little known.

"The tuba is an instrument that goes back to the Roman Empire," says Ulrike Liedtke, who plans to share more on the history of the tuba at the special events this year.

Why play the tuba?

The tuba player Stefan Ambrosius has often been asked what appeals to him about playing his instrument in an orchestra.

"I like that I'm not necessarily in the spotlight in the orchestra," he says. "I provide the stable foundation, which I really enjoy."

He adds that he is also fascinated by the warm, round and soft sound of his instrument.

Until the 1950s, the tuba was more of an accompanying instrument. That has changed greatly since the famous English composer Ralph Vaughan-Williams premiered his "Tuba Concerto" in London in 1954.

"This is still the standard work when we have to rehearse somewhere," Ambrosius explains. Many modern composers now write pieces for the tuba.

Germany, a country with a passion for music

Around 14.3 million people in Germany play an instrument, mostly as amateurs in their free time.

According to a study by the Association of German Music Schools, the most popular instrument is the piano. The guitar comes second and the violin, third. The piano is also the most played instrument worldwide, along with electric pianos and keyboards.

The popularity of an instrument has little to do with the choice of the instrument of the year, though the music councils always select one that is available and can be learned through music lessons in Germany.

With the tuba to the European Football Championship

But beyond the popular piano, in 2025 a smaller keyboard instrument is set to come into the spotlight: The accordion.

The fact that it unites peoples also played a role in its selection. The instrument is not only known from German folk music, but also from Argentine tango and the Baltics. Fun and dancing follow the folk instrument across the planet.

But now it's the brass players' turn.

Among the projects this year, one goal is to contribute to the European Football Championships taking place in Germany in 2024.

"It would be great if we could play the tuba for the national anthem, if we could do that for the games in Munich," says Ambrosius.

The Bavarian Music Council is already working to get 11 tuba players to accompany the 11 national football players as the games open with the national anthem.

