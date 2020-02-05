Three, Including Two Juveniles, Held for Killing Man for Resisting Robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A man was arrested and two of his juvenile accomplices were apprehended for allegedly stabbing another man to death after robbing his mobile phone in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar last week, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. He works as a daily wage labourer and has a criminal record, they said.

A case was registered on January 31 based on the statement of one Amardeep Kumar. He alleged that three persons robbed him at knifepoint. When he resisted, the assailants stabbed him in the thigh and snatched his mobile phone, the police said.

Amardeep was seriously injured in the incident and died on the same day, they said.

A raid was conducted at a slum near Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area and Rohit and his associates were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The victim's mobile phone has also been recovered, he said.

