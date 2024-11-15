New Delhi, November 15: The Tihar Jail administration on Friday has taken immediate cognizance of media reports and is increasing security around Aftab Poonawala, the accused arrested in the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case. Accused Aftab who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail No. 4, has reportedly become a target following threats against him.

According to sources within the jail, no official communication has yet been received from the Mumbai Police. However, Tihar authorities have been closely monitoring the situation in light of recent developments. Shiv Kumar Gautam, who was arrested in connection with the Baba Siddiqui murder case, allegedly made a chilling statement to the police, expressing his intention to kill Aftab Poonawala. Additionally, sources confirm that Aftab is now a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be plotting his murder within the prison. Uttar Pradesh: Constable 'Facilitates' Issuance of Passport for Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, Suspended.

The jail authorities are said to be on high alert, ensuring that Aftab's safety is prioritized while they investigate the potential threat. Meanwhile, on July 23, Saket District Court rejected Shraddha Walkar's murder case and accused Aftab Amin Poonawala's plea seeking trial to be held only twice every month to give suitable time to his counsel to prepare his defence. The court said that the accused was trying to deliberately delay the trial. It also said that only 134 out of 212 prosecution witnesses have been examined since June 2023. Therefore, consecutive dates are required to conclude the trial expeditiously. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: CCTV Video Purportedly Showing Accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla With Bag Outside His House Surfaces.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown into the jungle of the Chhatarpur Pahadi area. He was arrested in November 2022. The court had framed the charges under sections 302 and 201 IPC for murder and disappearance of evidence against Aftab, who pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

