Ghazipur, July 28: In a shocking incident in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his mother, father, and sister over a property dispute. SP City Gyanendra Nath, while talking to ANI, said, "Around 1 o'clock, information was received from Dilia village that a person had murdered his mother, father, and sister. Details of the incident have been gathered... The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem." UP Rocked by Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents and Sister With Axe Over Land Dispute in Ghazipur, Flees; Police Launch Manhunt,

"A case has been registered. A police team has been deployed to

apprehend the accused, Abhay Yadav, and the arrest is expected to be made soon... A property dispute is emerging as the motive. The father had named some property to his daughter. The accused was unhappy with this... We have been told that the accused ran away on a motorcycle with his wife and child after committing this act." Bijnor Shocker: Army Jawan Killed by Live-In Partner in Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are investigating the case.

