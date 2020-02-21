Unadkat Strikes Twice After Jani's Ton Helps Saurashtra Post 419

Ongole (AP), Feb 21 (PTI) A dogged century by Chirag Jani (121 off 297 balls, 12x4s) and his 157-run seventh-wicket partnership with Perak Mankad (80) helped Saurashtra pile up 419 in the first innings against Andhra on the second day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match here on Friday.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat removed Andhra opener D B Prasanth (1) and Jyothisaikrishna (17) to leave the host at 40 for two from 22 overs at stumps, still trailing by 379 runs.

Resuming at the overnight score of 226 for six, Jani (on 53) and Mankad (80, 177 balls, 8 fours) frustrated the Andhra bowlers and were still at the crease at lunch.

They defied the attack led by Y Prithvi Raj (3/51) and scored whenever presented with the opportunity.

Jani reached his ton from 249 balls. Though it was a slow knock, it helped Saurashtra recover from 140 for five to post a big score.

This season, Jani has scored 427 runs in eight matches with two centuries and one fifty.

Mankad too complemented Jani well and helped the visitors' cause.

For the home team, left-arm medium-pacer Prithvi Raj and right-arm medium-pacer K V Sashikanth picked up three wickets each.

Andhra opener CR Gnaneshwar was batting on 22 at close of play and a lot will depend on him and skipper K S Bharat and Ricky Bhui.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 419 all out in 146.5 overs (Chirag Jani 121, Perak Mankad 80, Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Sheldon Jackson 50; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51, K V Sasikanth 3/149) vs Andhra 40 for 2 (Jaydev Unadkat 2/20).

