New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government will arrange identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal to assist 1 crore gig workers. Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, the finance minister also said a scheme for the socio-economic upliftment of urban workers will be implemented. "...Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the 'New Age' services economy. Recognising their contribution, our government will arrange for their identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal," she said. Union Budget 2025-26: Government To Launch INR 2-Crore Term Loan for 5 Lakh First-Time Women, SC, ST Entrepreneurs, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

Such workers will be provided health care facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and this measure is likely to assist nearly one crore workers, Sitharaman added. In her presentation, the finance minister also said that by next year, 10,000 seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals while another 75,000 seats will be added in the next five years. Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Creates History As Finance Minister Presents 8th Consecutive Budget in Parliament.

I-Cards, Registration on E-Shram Portal for 1 Crore Gig Workers

#WATCH | Social Security Scheme for welfare of online platform workers: Recognising Gig Worker's contribution, our govt will arrange for their identity cards and registration on the E-shram portal. They will be provided healthcare under PM-Jan Arogya Yojana. This measure is… pic.twitter.com/IJl1QzrfIT — DD India (@DDIndialive) February 1, 2025

The government will also facilitate the setting up of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals in the next three years. Besides, the infrastructure ministries will come up with a 3-year pipeline of projects to be implemented in PPP (public-private partnership) mode, Sitharaman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)