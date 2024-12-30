Sambhal December 30: A delegation of Samajwadi Party visited Sambhal on Monday and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed during the violence that took place in Sambhal, on November 24. The delegation included Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Uttar Pradesh Assembly LoP and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey. Barq also slammed the state government and claimed that five people were killed and cases were filed against a specific community.

"Not only Sambhal but the entire state and country is ashamed. There had been some disputes between Hindus and Muslims but it was a gone case now. People were living in peace here but it was disturbed. Our five people have been killed... We raised the voice of the people of Sambhal. What kind of justice is that, that our people were killed and cases were filed against us only? We believe in the Constitution and we hope that justice will be done...," said Zia Ur Rehman Barq. 50 Arrested in Connection with Violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Notably, the SP chief Yadav earlier at the end of November announced that his party would provide compensation worth Rs five lakhs to the kin of the deceased in the Sambhal violence. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 50 people in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24, officials said. Sambhal Superintendent (SP) Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi said that 50 people have been arrested and the search is on for 91 people connected with the violence. He further added that some individuals are yet to be identified. 'Tu Musalman Nahi, Kafir Hai': Uttar Pradesh Man Divorces Wife After She Praises Police Action in Sambhal Violence.

SP Delegation Visits Sambhal

"50 people have been arrested so far in the violence that took place in Sambhal on November 24. The search is on for another 91 people. Some people are yet to be identified, " said SP Bishnoi "The investigation is being carried out from all angles--the cause of the incident and the people behind it. The police have not concluded yet," he added. This development comes after recent violence in the area, during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a Mughal-era mosque last month, which led to four deaths and injuries among police and locals.

