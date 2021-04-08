Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday shared a new fitness video of him working out in the open. The October actor took to his Instagram handle and impressed fans with his workout video in which he could be seen doing some extremely difficult flow exercises in the open with utmost ease. He captioned the video as "MR BOOMBATIC -flow." Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik’s Horror-Comedy, Film To Release on April 14 2022!

The clip showed the bare-chested actor flaunting his washboard abs while sporting a pair of blue track pants, teamed with black sneakers for his outdoor workout session amid the lush greenery of Arunachal Pradesh. The video, which garnered more than two lakh likes, also impressed some B-Town celebs. While Dia Mirza and Aparshakti Khurana left fire and emojis for Varun in the comments section, his Main Tera Hero co-star Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Dude you need to get yourself a better yoga mat." Coolie No 1: David Dhawan's 45th Film Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan To Release Trailer on THIS Date (View Poster).

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's Coolie No.1, co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. Apart from Bhediya, the actor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)