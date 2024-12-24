Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Baby John', visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. Accompanied by director Atlee and the film's cast, Dhawan attended the Aarti ceremony and sought blessings ahead of the much-anticipated release. ‘One of a Kind’: Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Working With Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’, Reveals Receiving THIS Compliment From the Bollywood Superstar (Watch Video).

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Varun said, "It was a very good feeling offering prayers here at the temple. God is bigger than the film. I just prayed that people go and watch the movie."

Varun Dhawan and Atlee Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Varun Dhawan, Director Atlee and the star cast of the film 'Baby John' attend Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/deTqrA072P — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

Talking about his upcoming film, Baby John, the makers unveiled the film's trailer in a grand style earlier this month.

The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.

Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.

The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth. The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.

Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25.