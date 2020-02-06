Vinod Zutshi Appointed Special General Observer for Delhi Polls: EC

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Election Commission of India appointed Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch as Special General Observer with immediate effect for Delhi Assembly polls, the poll body said on Thursday.The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will take place in a single phase on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.Zutshi has earlier worked as the Chief Electoral Officer in Rajasthan and as special observer to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tripura during the Lok Sabha elections 2019.He was appointed the special observer in Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal district during Assembly polls in Haryana in 2019. (ANI)

