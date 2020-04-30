Virtual Meetups, Online Dates Replace Coffee Shop Meetings for Matrimonial Prospects

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) "Mujhe rishta pasand hai" (I agree with this alliance) is more likely to be heard over virtual meetings and online dates than in coffee shops and restaurants as more people are now engaging in conversations with their prospective partners via video and voice calls amid the nationwide lockdown.

According to a survey by Jeevansathi.com, 46 per cent respondents said they would like to meet their prospective partners for the first time over a video call. Out of these, 39 per cent acknowledged that virtual is the only option available at the moment, while 32 per cent felt it is more convenient in general.

Users are engaging three times more with video and voice calling on the matrimony platform, while the average duration per-call has increased two-folds as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Almost half the respondents (44 per cent) agreed that their first ideal video call meeting would be a heart-to-heart conversation about the things that truly matter, while 29 per cent said a "light chat over coffee" is the best for a first virtual date.

People also showed preference for watching a movie or a series together, playing online games, and even chilling over dinner and drinks virtually.

"Social-distancing has resulted in numerous consumer behavioral changes, and the process of finding a soulmate is being taken over by virtual meet-ups. The platform has witnessed a 60 per cent hike in the number of voice and video calls in this lockdown period (as compared to the 11-week prior average)," Rohan Mathur, Business Head at Jeevansathi.com, said.

He added that 52 per cent of the survey respondents confirmed that they will continue to meet prospective partners over video calls even in a post coronavirus world, indicating a new-normal for online matrimony portals.

Post lockdown, the total time spent by users on voice and video calls has increased three times.

The survey found video calling with a prospect is more about quality conversations than visual appearances on camera. About 33 per cent respondents said they pen down conversational cues as a key preparation, whereas 18 per cent respondents said they make sure they look camera-ready when asked about how they prepare themselves for a video call with their prospective match.

While meeting for the first time with their prospective partner over a video call, 47 per cent respondents said they focus on discussions while 28 per cent said they notice the aesthetics - how the prospect carries himself/herself and how they look and speak.

The survey found half the respondents saying they would like to upload a video on their profiles to bring out their personalities.

