Wanted to Create History, Our Boys Took It Seriously: Liverpool Manager

Liverpool [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is beaming with joy as his club equalled Manchester City's record for the longest winning run in Premier League.Klopp's side registered a 3-2 win over West Ham United and have extended their winning streak to 18."A couple of years ago, three or four, maybe in the beginning, I said we want to write our own stories. We want to create our own history. Obviously, the boys took really seriously what I said there and that is all cool - but just not too important in the moment," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.Liverpool have now consolidated their lead at the top of Premier League points table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. The club has not witnessed even a single defeat in this season's Premier League so far.Klopp said it is very special but they want to now prepare for the next game which is against Watford on February 29. "We all know it is very special, but in the moment, we are really just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next one. The next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us. The whole stadium at Watford will go for us, that is completely normal," he said."There will be a special atmosphere and we have to be 100 per cent ready. I saw the boys tonight. They are ready to fight and as long as we are really ready to fight. Nobody should worry, but we still have a lot of work to do," Klopp added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)